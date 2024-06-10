<p>OP Labs has released fault proofs on the Layer 2 blockchain OP Mainnet — advancing the project to a stage 1 rollup in terms of decentralization.</p>\r\n<p>The fault proof system allows for ether and ERC-20 token withdrawals from OP Mainnet without the need for trusted third parties — enabling users to challenge and remove invalid withdrawals. Fault proofs serve as a mechanism for Ethereum Layer 2 networks, allowing users to contest potentially fraudulent or incorrect transactions.</p>\r\n<p>Before approval through Optimism’s governance structures, the implementation of fault proofs was supported by multiple core development teams in the Optimism ecosystem (or Superchain), including OP Labs, Base, and Sunnyside Labs — indicating a collaborative effort.</p>\r\n<p>Previously, OP Mainnet did not have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283567/op-mainnet-tests-fault-proofs-in-bid-to-strengthen-network-security?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">fault proofs</a> — requiring users to trust operators to submit accurate state roots onto the mainnet.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/251461/what-is-optimism-and-how-does-it-work">OP Mainnet</a> and other Optimism ecosystem chains use optimistic rollups as a scaling solution, aggregating Ethereum transactions off-chain for cheaper processing.</p>\r\n<p>OP Labs — the developer of OP Mainnet — also operates a development software stack known as the OP Stack, which enables developers to launch their own Layer 2 blockchains. Crypto exchange giant Coinbase developed its blockchain, called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281258/base-to-support-eip-4844-from-day-1-following-dencun-upgrade?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">Base</a>, using the OP Stack.</p>\r\n<p>While fault proofs are now operational on the OP Mainnet, other OP Stack chains will upgrade to include this functionality, starting with Base, Metal, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292742/op-stack-based-mode-to-begin-initial-distribution-of-550-million-tokens-today">Mode</a> and Zora.</p>\r\n<h2>Security Council’s oversight role</h2>\r\n<p>While open participation in the fault-proof system is live, the Optimism Security Council can still intervene and revert the system to a permissioned state in case of system failures as part of a safe and responsible rollout. Additional safeguards allow the Security Council to effectively address system bugs, including the ability to reset withdrawals if necessary.</p>\r\n<p>OP Mainnet has a roadmap towards a fully permissionless and decentralized “stage 2,” managed solely via smart contracts.</p>\r\n<p>Most optimistic rollup blockchains have yet to decentralize their networks by incorporating fault proofs and maintaining decentralized contract upgrades. However, Optimism’s closest competitor, Arbitrum, also offers fault proofs.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>