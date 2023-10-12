What is Optimism and the OP Mainnet?

In the realm of blockchain technology, scalability remains a significant challenge. This is where OP Mainnet, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, comes into play. It's specifically designed to provide faster transactions at a fraction of the cost, helping to address Ethereum's scalability issues.

In this article we'll take a look at OP Mainnet and the wider Optimism ecosystem.

What is the OP Mainnet?

The OP Mainnet, formerly called Optimism, is the main blockchain network in the Optimism ecosystem. It was built by OP Labs and runs on its software called the OP Stack.

OP Mainnet is a Layer 2 network that operates on top of Ethereum's architecture, acting as a minimal extension of the main Ethereum layer. It allows developers and crypto users to enjoy quick transactions at low fees while maintaining the security of Ethereum's architecture.

Optimism also has a "Superchain" thesis. This is the idea of connecting multiple Layer 2 networks through shared code and the ability to interact with each other. Coinbase's Layer 2 network Base was also built using the OP Stack and is part of this Superchain idea.

The Worldcoin app is also now based on the OP Mainnet, having moved there from Polygon.

The OP token runs at the core of the OP Mainnet and is used for paying transaction fees. The token was given out in an airdrop in May 2022 to wallets that had interacted on the OP Mainnet or donated to Gitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The network has now done three airdrops in total.