<p>Coinbase-backed Layer 2 Base and the Optimism network's governance body, The Optimism Collection, are set to collaborate on a revenue and governance sharing agreement.</p>
<p>An Optimism Collective <a href="https://optimism.mirror.xyz/Luegue9qIbTO_NZlNVOsj25O1k4NBNKkNadp2d0MsTI?a">proposal</a> states Base will contribute either 2.5% of its total revenue or 15% of its net profits, whichever is greater, to the Optimism Collective, and in return, will receive up to 118 million OP tokens ($175 million) over six years, The Optimism Collective said.</p>
<p>The agreement is part of "a shared commitment to the rules for upgrades and sequencing of OP Chains."</p>
<p>Since opening on Aug. 9 and backed by Coinbase on the OP Stack, Base operates as a Layer 2 chain on Ethereum and was developed using Optimism's OP software stack. Both projects are part of what's named as the Superchain ecosystem.</p>
<p>"Base and OP Mainnet will share upgrades, so the chains' blockspace remains compatible, homogeneous, and eventually interoperable in a Superchain future. How those upgrades evolve is up to Optimism governance," the Optimism Collective added.</p>
<h2>Decentralizing for security and uptime</h2>
<p>The development coincides with Base's planned <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247268/coinbase-base-optimism">move</a> toward decentralizing its network for improved security and uptime, with plans to implement fault proofs and clients. Additionally, the teams at Base and Optimism are working on a "security council" for securely executing upgrades, and "Pessimism," a real-time monitoring tool designed to detect cybersecurity threats at the earliest.</p>
<p>Base is also working with OP Labs on a client called OP-geth that's aiming for fault-proof diversity and minimizing network failure risks.</p>