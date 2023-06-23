Optimism changes name to OP Mainnet in line with 'superchain' vision

<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233364/optimism-completes-upgrade-of-its-layer-2-network">Optimism</a>, the Layer 2 network focused on scaling Ethereum applications through the use of Optimistic Rollups, has changed the project's name to OP Mainnet in a move meant to reflect the objective to create a “superchain” network of many Layer 2 blockchains.</p>\r\n<p>"It’s official: the chain formerly known as Optimism is now OP Mainnet," the Optimism Foundation <a href="https://twitter.com/optimismFND/status/1672281032962478080">tweeted</a>. "This distinction clarifies the delineation between the OP Mainnet blockchain and the collective vibe and ethos that 'Optimism' encompasses."</p>\r\n<p>The name OP Mainnet will denote the foundational layer of the envisioned superchain network, which currently hosts over <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview/value-locked-of-ethereum-optimistic-rollups">$1.3 billion</a> in total value locked.</p>\r\n<p>OP Mainnet relies on Optimistic Rollups for its operation — a technology that aggregates Ethereum transactions on a secondary layer. The adoption of the technology allows for faster and cheaper transaction processing, addressing increasing scalability concerns within the Ethereum network.</p>\r\n<p>OP Labs, the developer of OP Mainnet, operates a development software stack referred to as the OP Stack, which enables developers to launch their own Layer 2 blockchains. Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is developing its own blockchain, called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232158/coinbase-backed-base-targeting-mainnet-launch-after-optimisms-bedrock-upgrade">Base,</a> using the OP Stack.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/scaling-solutions/scaling-overview/value-locked-of-ethereum-optimistic-rollups/embed" title="Value Locked in Ethereum Optimistic Rollups (Escrow Contracts)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>