Fantasy.top and pump.fun are now ranked in the top ten cryptocurrency protocols by fees and revenue generated, according to DeFiLlama data.

Both protocols are only a few months old but have rapidly garnered a large user base, resulting in substantial trading volumes.

Fantasy.top, a decentralized exchange (DEX) for swapping trading cards of prominent crypto individuals, now holds seventh position, trailing behind Tron, but surpassing BNB Smart Chain DEX PancakeSwap. Pump.fun, a memecoin launch and trading platform, currently ranks eighth in terms of fees generated.

Fantasy.top and pump.fun enter the top ten DeFi protocols by fees generated. Image: DeFiLlama.

DeFiLlama data shows that fantasy.top generated over $924,000 fees in the past 24 hours and over $9 million in fees in the past month. 

According to The Block's Data Dashboard, daily revenue from fees on pump.fun reached an all-time-high on Tuesday of over $752,000. 

<iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/pump-fun-revenue-daily/embed" title="Pump.fun Revenue (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe>

Fantasy.top's growing user base

Fantasy.top was launched on the Blast mainnet on May 1 by pseudonymous creator Travis Bickle. Card trading on the protocol appears to have picked up traction recently, aided by posts by larger crypto influencers on X, such as crypto trader Ansem.

"Following the Ansem tweet, our growth has been explosive. While we've seen Fantasy's virality from the start, the scale this time is unprecedented," the pseudonym Travis Bickle said on X.com.

Pump.fun allows anyone to quickly deploy a memecoin by providing a name, ticker, and JPG image for a less than $2 fee, and the user does not have to provide any seed liquidity. Pump.fun also attempts to prevent rug pulls since every token launched on the protocol does not have a pre-sale or an allocation for any team members.