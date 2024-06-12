Holdstation Secures 7-Figure Funding from SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG for Smart AI Wallet

In a significant endorsement of innovative financial technology, SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG have confirmed their 7-figure investment in Phase 2 of Holdstation. This strategic infusion of capital in Phase 2 will propel the development of Holdstation’s smart AI wallets, merging advanced artificial intelligence with simplified blockchain interactions to redefine how users manage their own portfolios.

A pioneer in Account Abstraction adoption

Following the implementation of Account Abstraction, Holdstation has seen significant user growth, cementing its position as the top Account Abstraction wallet and perpetual DEX on zkSync. This strategic move enhances transaction simplicity and security, establishing Holdstation as a frontrunner in blockchain technology.

A Unified Vision for Web3 Innovation

Holdstation’s commitment to enhancing the Web3 ecosystem through innovative technology aligns seamlessly with the strategic visions of SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures. This partnership leverages their combined expertise to further grow the Web3 space, particularly within AI, perpetual dex and wallet segments.

Focused on developing AI for advanced portfolio management and streamlining the digital wallet experience, Holdstation is poised to lead pivotal innovations that will transform user interactions in Web3. SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures bring valuable experience in financial and marketing strategy, making them ideal partners to drive Holdstation’s initiatives.

Global Adoption

The investment from SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures bolsters Holdstation's role as a premier Web3 Wallet that infuses artificial intelligence & trading. This is set to accelerate the broad adoption of Web3 wallets with trading features across all blockchains, smoothing the transition from Web2 to Web3.

"Partnering with SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures feels like a natural step forward. They've been Ethereum enthusiast since the early days, and their deep roots in the global community give us an incredible advantage. This partnership is not only about funding, but also about starting a journey together that opens up significant opportunities and resources, helping us grow and innovate faster than ever. We're all in for an exciting ride." - Trung Banh, Co-Founder and CPO of Holdstation.

"By backing Holdstation’s Phase 2, we are not just investing in technology; We are investing in a vision that places user empowerment at the forefront of financial services" - Gavin, Investment Partner of SNZ Capital

Together with SNZ Capital, Summer Ventures, and EVG Ventures, whose expertise in financial and marketing strategies is unmatched, Holdstation is well-equipped to lead transformative changes that enhance user accessibility and experience across the Web3 landscape.

About SNZ Capital

SNZ Capital is a crypto-native and community-oriented incubator and venture capital firm. Since 2014, the SNZ team has been dedicated to community building, incubation, and investment, notably as one of the earliest backers of Ethereum in Asia. SNZ aims to connect diverse builders, empower innovative blockchain and Web 3 projects, bridge gaps, and accelerate mass adoption with its global network and committed efforts.

About Summer Ventures

Summer Ventures is an institutional VC aiming to empower Web3 builders and connect blockchain ecosystem with real world mass markets. Since 2018, it has invested 40+ companies as lead and strategic investors across CeFi, DeFi, fintech, RWA, interoperable infrastructure, DePin, and consumer applications. With its team’s strong network and experience from fintech, consumer and hardware infrastructures, Summer Ventures dedicate to support the future blockchain enabled inclusive finance and data interoperability layer.

About EVG Ventures

Everest Ventures Group (EVG) is a Web3-focused global venture-building group driving mass adoption of Web3, headquartered in Hong Kong. With a global team of 300, EVG has built and launched a diverse portfolio of products for the future of digital interaction across use cases.

By bridging traditional spheres with the dynamism of the Web3 community, EVG is building tomorrow today, ushering in an open, fool-proof digital future.

About Holdstation

Holdstation is designed for simplicity and ease of use when trading and holding assets, combining the technology of Account Abstraction with Holdstation Defutures, a perpetual DEX on zkSync, Holdstation Wallet, the next-gen Web3 wallet and zkStarter, a native launchpad on zkSync. The platform is tailored to bridge the gap between sophisticated blockchain technology and user-friendly Web2 applications, providing a seamless trading experience.

