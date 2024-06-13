<p>Michael Egorov, the founder of Curve Finance, is facing further liquidation risk with regards to his on-chain loans, after having a portion of his positions liquidated earlier on Thursday.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of Curve DAO (CRV), the token linked to the decentralized exchange, has fallen over 25% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.262 at the time of writing, according to The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248437/curve-dao-crv-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“[Egorov] currently has 111.87 million CRV ($33.87 million) in collateral and $20.6 million in debt on four platforms,” Lookonchain </span><a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1801087310819443146/photo/1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Egorov had borrowed various stablecoins from DeFi platforms Inverse, UwU Lend, Fraxlend, and Curve’s LlamaLend using CRV tokens as collateral.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier today, Egorov had started to get liquidated on Inverse but then measures to mitigate further risks.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Egorov’s position on Inverse currently has a health rate of 1.07, where liquidation is typically triggered when the number reaches one. Egorov has begun repaying the borrowed stablecoin DOLA, on-chain data </span><a href="https://debank.com/profile/0x7a16ff8270133f063aab6c9977183d9e72835428/history?token=0x865377367054516e17014ccded1e7d814edc9ce4_DOLA_eth"><span style="font-weight: 400;">shows</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p>Around 3 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, Egorov’s loan positions for USDT and DAI stablecoin on UwU Lend saw additional liquidations worth over $5 million, according to DeBank. This effectively brought his health rate on UwU up to 1.08.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blockchain intelligence firm Arkham had </span><a href="https://twitter.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1800943110886723596"><span style="font-weight: 400;">forecasted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier on Wednesday that Egorov’s CRV positions worth $140 million were nearing liquidation, adding that the Curve founder is paying 120% in annualized rates to maintain his positions on LlamaLend.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_299869"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1383px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-299869 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/CRVUSD_2024-06-13_11-20-54.png" alt="" width="1373" height="684" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">CRV price chart | Source: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248437/curve-dao-crv-usd">The Block</a> (via TradingView data)</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The blockchain intelligence firm predicted that a drop in CRV’s value of around 10% would trigger Egorov’s positions to be liquidated.</span></p>\r\n<p>In August 2023, Egorov <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243183/michael-egorov-has-sold-a-total-of-106-million-crv-for-42-million">sold 106 million CRV for $46 million</a> in deals to reduce potential liquidation risks associated with his outstanding debt across various DeFi platforms, including Aave. </p>\r\n<p><em>The article was updated with further details.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>