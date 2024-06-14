<p>Bitcoin is struggling to recover after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested on Wednesday it would pencil in only one rate cut this year.</p>\r\n<p>The U.S. central bank's more hawkish tones impacted <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299491/bitcoin-mirrors-cautious-equity-trends-ahead-of-us-cpi-and-fed-rate-decision-this-week">equity markets</a>, and bitcoin has mirrored their downtrend by declining over the past day. Futures ticked lower after this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 0.63% and S&amp;P 500 futures were down 0.33% in pre-market trading.</p>\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-2" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="5822e1cc-8d59-435e-9eed-150ae824a5d2">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 juice:empty:hidden juice:first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Meanwhile, major<span data-v-f87c67ca=""> European and UK equity indices were red. In London, the FTSE 100 posted a 25.56-point decrease to 8,138.11 in mid-day trading. The European Stoxx 600 index decreased 2.33 points to 513.71.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin correlated with the overall </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">move lower, decreasing by around 1% in the past day, and was changing hands for $66,889 at 5:46 a.m.</span><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> ET., according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Fed suggests only one rate cut this year</h2>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>In March, the Fed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283670/bitcoin-price-trades-flat-as-federal-reserve-holds-rates-steady">signaled that it might reduce borrowing costs three times</a> by the end of 2024. However, at this week's FOMC meeting, new forecasts from Fed officials indicated only a single reduction.</p>\r\n<p>This revised outlook emerged after the Fed voted to maintain interest rates at their current 23-year high despite a slight decrease in inflation, which slowed to 3.3% in the year to May — down from 3.4% in the 12 months to April.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin miners taking profit</h2>\r\n<p>According to analysts at QCP Capital, the recent decline in bitcoin's price can also be attributed to miners selling their BTC holdings to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298242/bitfarms-mining-revenue-drops-45-to-7-million-in-first-full-month-after-bitcoin-halving">offset the reduction in block rewards</a> following the Bitcoin Halving in April. "Bitcoin miners are undergoing the post-halving capitulation, directly capping the price," QCP Capital analysts said.</p>\r\n<p>According to Bitfinex analysts, after central banks around the world have already started to cut rates — such as the Bank of Canada and the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298900/bitcoin-gains-alongside-equities-as-markets-respond-to-ecb-rate-cut-us-jobless-claims">European Central Bank</a> — markets are anticipating a broader trend towards monetary easing.</p>\r\n<p>"It seems clear that the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve will follow suit in the coming months. The global liquidity cycle indicates that money supply is likely to increase, which can support asset prices, including cryptocurrencies," Bitfinex analysts told The Block.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>