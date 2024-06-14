<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto exchange Gemini agreed to pay $50 million worth of digital assets to Gemini Earn investors as part of a settlement announced by the New York Attorney General on Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The settlement comes after NYAG Letitia James said Gemini "misled thousands of investors," including New Yorkers, on risks tied to the Gemini Earn program. </span><span class="s2">Gemini Earn allowed Gemini customers to loan their crypto to now-bankrupt Genesis Global Capital, LLC, and <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemini-launches-gemini-earn-a-new-way-to-earn-interest-on-crypto-assets-301219887.html"><span class="s3">earn</span></a> up to 7.4 percent APY. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">“Gemini marketed its Earn program as a way for investors to grow their money, but actually lied and locked investors out of their accounts," James said in a <a href="https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2024/attorney-general-james-recovers-50-million-crypto-firm-gemini-defrauded"><span class="s4">statement</span></a> on Friday. "Today’s settlement will make defrauded investors whole and should remind cryptocurrency companies that deceiving investors is illegal and will not be tolerated by my office.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">The settlement allows "</span><span class="s1">all defrauded investors full recovery of the assets they invested in the Earn program but were unable to withdraw when the investment program collapsed," the NYAG said. Under the agreement, Gemini is also banned from conducting any crypto lending program in the state. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The NYAG filed its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/258365/nyag-files-complaint-against-gemini-genesis-dcg-michael-moro-and-barry-silbert-over-earn-product-and-covering-up-1-billion-hole"><span class="s4">complaint</span></a> in October against Gemini, crypto lending firm Genesis and crypto investment company DCG. James said Gemini lied to investors and "repeatedly assured investors" that investing in the Earn program through Genesis was low risk when it was more risky. Meanwhile, DCG, Genesis and two executives "</span><span class="s2">"disguised $1.1 billion in losses through a months-long campaign of misstatements, omissions, and concealment," the NYAG previously said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s6">Gemini said last month that Earn users would get back <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297229/gemini-earn-users-will-get-back-2-18-billion-of-their-crypto-in-kind-winklevoss-owned-exchange-says"><span class="s4">$2.18 billion</span></a> of their crypto in-kind, meaning customers who lent one bitcoin will receive one bitcoin back. </span><span class="s7">The distributions also represent a 232% recovery from when withdrawals were halted in November 2022, Gemini said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s6">The exchange said "final Earn distributions" will be available in customers' accounts within seven days, Gemini said in a statement on Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p6"><span class="s8">"We are also pleased to announce that in connection with the final Earn distribution, Gemini has entered into an agreement with the New York Attorney General (NYAG) to settle the lawsuit the NYAG brought against Gemini on October 19, 2023," Gemini said in the <a href="https://www.gemini.com/earn"><span class="s4">statement</span></a>. "We are excited to deliver this full recovery to you and appreciate your ongoing patience and support throughout this process."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>