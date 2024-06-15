<p>Billionaire Mark Cuban believes crypto has a strong role to play in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, and it appears the Biden administration may have heard his concerns and those voiced by other pro-crypto advocates.</p>\r\n<p>According to a new report from Bitcoin Magazine, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who represents the country's richest district in California's Silicon Valley, plans to host Biden administration officials alongside billionaire businessman Mark Cuban and other lawmakers from the House and Senate for a roundtable discussion on crypto policy in "early July." </p>\r\n<p>The focus of the discussion will be how to keep "Bitcoin and blockchain innovation in the United States," the <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/leaked-biden-admin-to-attend-bitcoin-roundtable-with-key-congressional-officials-in-dc">report states</a>. The report does not specify which specific individuals, other than Rep. Khanna and Cuban, plan on attending the roundtable. </p>\r\n<p>Rep. Khanna is known as a pro-crypto politician, and recently voiced support for the House-passed FIT21 bill, which would give new jurisdiction to the CFTC over "digital commodies" while establishing regulation frameworks at the SEC. "The White House should...support [Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry's] FIT21 Act to bring regulatory clarity for blockchain and crypto and support those jobs here in the US," Khanna <a href="https://x.com/RepRoKhanna/status/1797658805716811973">posted on X</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Pro-crypto billionaire Mark Cuban has also addressed the Biden administration directly in recent weeks with regards to its crypto policy, recently speculating that Biden's stance on crypto could cost him a victory in November's upcoming election. "I have said many times that Biden has to choose between [SEC Commissioner Gary] Gensler or crypto voters or it could cost him the White House," Cuban <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299375/mark-cuban-says-trump-could-beat-biden-because-of-crypto">said recently</a> on the social media platform X.</p>\r\n<h2>Trump again declares support for crypto</h2>\r\n<p>Meanwhile Biden's main rival in the election, former President Donald Trump, once again addressed crypto supporters in remarks made during a campaign appearance in West Palm Beach, Florida on the politician's 78th birthday. </p>\r\n<p>"To further secure America's future and create opportunity for young people I will end Joe Biden's war on crypto and we will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in America," Trump said. "We're going to keep it right here and a lot of it is going to be done right here in Florida," the former President <a href="https://x.com/AlexanderGrieve/status/1801766142718959819">added</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Trump also reportedly expressed support for Bitcoin mining in the United States during a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299624/trump-advocate-for-bitcoin-miners">recent meeting</a> with representatives from such companies at Mar-A-Lago. "<span data-v-f87c67ca="">I just ran into a guy that’s a huge fan of bitcoin and loves what we’re doing at CleanSpark Inc. in Georgia and Mississippi and Wyoming,” S. Matthew Schultz, co-founder of CleanSpark, </span><a href="https://x.com/smatthewschultz/status/1800673786045530288?s=46" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">wrote</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> in his X post, alongside a picture of Schultz with Trump. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>