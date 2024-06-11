<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for bitcoin mining in a Tuesday night meeting with a number of bitcoin miners at Mar-a-Lago, according to a Bloomberg report. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump, who has recently taken an active pro-crypto position for the upcoming November election, </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-12/trump-meets-bitcoin-btc-miners-in-his-latest-pro-crypto-overture?srnd=homepage-americas"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> told participants that he would advocate for bitcoin mining in the White House, saying that miners contribute to energy grid stability. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The participants of the meeting at Trump’s Palm Beach resort included representatives from Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark Inc. and Riot Platforms, several of whom had posted pictures with the former president. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I just ran into a guy that’s a huge fan of bitcoin and loves what we’re doing at CleanSpark Inc. in Georgia and Mississippi and Wyoming,” S. Matthew Schultz, co-founder of CleanSpark, </span><a href="https://x.com/smatthewschultz/status/1800673786045530288?s=46"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in his X post.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump’s crypto embrace earned him support from a number of leaders in the industry, as seen in his recent $12 million fundraising event in the Silicon Valley </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299147/silicon-valley-courts-trump-in-latest-crypto-campaigning-push-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly attended by</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Gemini founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and others. Last month, Trump announced that he will </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295810/trump-campaign-to-accept-crypto-donations-including-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu"><span style="font-weight: 400;">accept political donations</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the form of cryptocurrencies. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Trump has reduced regulations and championed innovation in financial technology, while Democrats, like Biden and his official surrogate Elizabeth Warren, continue to believe only government has the answers to how our nation leads the world," the Republican candidate’s </span><a href="https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/bc422399-088b-49a0-a39b-c094fad4daf8"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, sources told The Block late last month that President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297504/biden-campaign-shifts-crypto-stance-engages-crypto-industry-presidential-elections-2024"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reaching out</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to members of the crypto industry for guidance on digital asset policies. The outreach marks a significant shift from the Biden administration’s less than favorable stance on cryptocurrencies. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>