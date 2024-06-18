<p>Fox Corporation, the media firm behind Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Entertainment, has onboarded media brand TIME as its first external publishing partner on its Polygon-based Verify Protocol.</p>\r\n<p>TIME will use the blockchain-based media platform as part of its content licensing and verification strategy, according to a statement shared with The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Fox collaborated with Polygon Labs to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271288/fox-corporation-polygon-labs-verify">launch</a> the open-source Verify Protocol on the Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network in January. It is designed to cryptographically sign media content on the blockchain, allowing it to be independently verified by users as originating from a trusted publisher.</p>\r\n<p>Verify Protocol also seeks to establish content licensing deals with AI firms covering how media companies’ intellectual property is used and introduces potential new commercial opportunities by using smart contracts to grant access to content programmatically.</p>\r\n<p>“TIME is proud to join FOX’s Verify as an authenticated source of fact-based journalism at a time when access to trusted information is more important than ever,” TIME COO Mark Howard said.</p>\r\n<h2>Transitioning from Polygon to a dedicated ZK-powered blockchain</h2>\r\n<p>While the current Verify beta is built on the Polygon PoS network, Fox Corporation said it is working with DeFi protocol Gelato to transition to an independent zero-knowledge blockchain on Ethereum using Polygon's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247873/polygon-labs-chain-development-kit">chain development kit (CDK)</a>, dedicated to content verification.</p>\r\n<p>“This advanced technology empowers developers to create projects that transparently prove authenticity, enabling faster, easier, and more affordable interactions,” the firm said.</p>\r\n<p>Fox Corporation claims more than 300,000 pieces of content from Fox Sports, Fox News, Fox Business and Fox television stations have been signed to the Verify content graph, including articles and images. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>