Fox Corporation, a media corporation managing brands such as Fox News, Fox Sports and Tubi Media Group, has launched a blockchain-based platform called Verify.

Verify will negotiate content licensing deals with AI firms as to how Fox Corporation’s intellectual property is used. Verify will also track this content by cryptographically signing the media in a database.

Fox Corporation collaborated with the software development firm Polygon Labs to launch Verify. "With the rise of AI tools and AI-generated media, distinguishing truth from lies is difficult. Proving provenance and authenticity of any given piece of content is now more important than ever. That’s where Verify, by Fox Corporation (built on Polygon PoS), comes in," Polygon Labs wrote on the social media platform X.

With the public beta launch of Verify on Jan. 8, "any media company can register content, from articles to audio to images and grant usage rights to AI platforms. Using the Verify tool, individual pieces of content are cryptographically signed on Polygon PoS, allowing consumers to identify content from trusted sources," Polygon Labs continued, adding that Verify has since amassed 89,000 pieces of content across the corporation's brands.