<p>Bitcoin miner CleanSpark has purchased five turnkey bitcoin mining facilities in <span class="xn-location">Georgia</span> for a cash payment of <span class="xn-money">$25.8 million</span>. </p>
<p>The purchase is expected to close immediately, the company said in a press release, with the operating hashrate of the combined facilities anticipated to exceed 3.7 exahashes per second (EH/s) upon full installation of the latest generation S21 pro miners.</p>
<p>"These sites not only enhance the load balancing capabilities for the local cities we work with, but lock in the achievement of our mid-year target of achieving 20 EH/s of operating hashrate," said CEO <span class="xn-person">Zach Bradford</span>. "This achievement underscores our commitment to scaling efficiently and sustainably and we are excited to bring these facilities into the CleanSpark way of mining bitcoin."</p>
<p>The five sites range in size from 8 megawatts to 15 MW, for a total of 60 MW. CleanSpark currently owns and operates about 300 MW of infrastructure in <span class="xn-location">Georgia</span>.</p>
<p><span class="xn-location">Tuesday's news comes just over a month after the company acquired two bitcoin mining locations in Wyoming, with 75 MW of available power, for a cash payment of <span class="xn-money">$18.75 million</span>. CleanSpark also operates infrastructure in Mississippi and co-locates machines in upstate New York.</span></p>
<p>CleanSpark mined 417 bitcoin in May, the first full month of operations following <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289875/bitcoin-ushers-in-fourth-halving-as-miners-block-subsidy-reward-drops-to-3-125-btc">April's halving event</a>. It holds a total of 6,154 bitcoin as of <span class="xn-chron">May 31, </span>with a current hashrate of 17.97 EH/s.</p>
<p>CleanSpark's stock (ticker CLSK) is up more than 77% this year, according to Yahoo Finance. This outpaces bitcoin's year-to-date gain of 47.5% to $65,176.48, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's bitcoin price page</a>.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/prices/crypto-mining-stocks-returns/embed" title="Bitcoin vs Crypto Mining Stocks Performance" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Former U.S. President Donald Trump has started expressing support for bitcoin mining and even <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299624/trump-advocate-for-bitcoin-miners">held a meeting</a> with several bitcoin miners at Mar-a-Lago on June 11.</span></p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">"I just ran into a guy that's a huge fan of bitcoin and loves what we're doing at CleanSpark Inc. in Georgia and Mississippi and Wyoming," S. Matthew Schultz, co-founder of CleanSpark, </span><a href="https://x.com/smatthewschultz/status/1800673786045530288?s=46" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">wrote</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> in a post on X, with a picture posted of Schultz alongside Trump.</span></p>