<p>Prospective spot Ethereum ETF issuers received comments from the SEC last week regarding their S-1 forms with a deadline of this Friday to get them turned around, according to two sources.</p>
<p>While the issuers saw their 19b-4 forms approved in May, they still need the S-1 forms to become effective before trading can begin — a process with no strict deadline. These forms are currently being reworked and sent back to the SEC for further comments before being reworked again until they're ready.</p>
<p>A source at one issuer said the latest round of comments were "reasonable" and that they're looking forward to approval soon. A source at another issuer described the comments as "light."</p>
<p>"I suspect you'll see people file pretty quickly this week and then we'll see how many more turns of the wheel are required," the second source said.</p>
<p>Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas — who had <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1801725292404261308">posted on X</a> that he had heard similar comments about the progress of the S-1 forms — said he was moving his over/under date for the launch of the products to July 2. He noted this was a best guess.</p>
<p>The issuers <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297699/sec-told-spot-ethereum-etf-issuers-to-get-first-round-of-draft-s-1-forms-in-by-friday-sources">handed in</a> the first main drafts of their S-1 forms on May 31, following the approval of the 19b-4 forms. While they had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297699/sec-told-spot-ethereum-etf-issuers-to-get-first-round-of-draft-s-1-forms-in-by-friday-sources">initially expected</a> comments to be provided the following week, it took two weeks for them to come in.</p>
<p>The SEC hasn't clarified when the S-1 forms will be approved — beyond saying <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300021/gensler-says-ethereum-etf-s-1-approvals-likely-over-the-course-of-this-summer">sometime this summer</a> — Chair Gary Gensler said the timings <a href="https://www.reuters.com/technology/timing-us-ether-etf-launches-depends-how-fast-issuers-can-move-sec-chair-says-2024-06-05/">would largely depend</a> on how fast the issuers responded to the agency's feedback.</p>
<p>It's unclear how big the impact of the Ethereum ETFs will be, but some analysts <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299225/spot-ethereum-etfs-could-capture-up-to-20-of-bitcoin-etf-flows-analyst-predicts">predict</a> they may see up to 20% of the flows that the Bitcoin ETFs saw.</p>