<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bitwise updated its registration form for its spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund as the asset management firm, among others, waits for the go-ahead from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list and trade those products. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bitwise included some new details in its updated S-1 <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2013744/000199937124007581/bitwise-s1a_061824.htm">form</a> for the Bitwise Ethereum ETF, including language about a $2.5 million seed investment. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC, an affiliate of the Sponsor, is expected to purchase the initial Baskets of Shares for $2,500,000, at a per-Share price of $25 for these 100,000 Shares (the 'Seed Baskets')," the firm said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bitwise said Pantera Capital Management LP is interested in buying up to $100 million of shares. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"However, because indications of interest are not binding agreements or commitments to purchase, these potential purchasers could determine to purchase more, fewer or no Shares," the asset management firm said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Bitwise is the latest to update its form after the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s3">approved</span></a></span><span class="s4"> 19b-4 forms for eight Ethereum ETFs last month. Issuers still need their S-1 statements to become effective before trading can begin. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">"No way to know when these things will launch based off of this filing," said Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart in a <a href="https://x.com/JSeyff/status/1803177324713501025"><span class="s6">post</span></a> on X on Tuesday. "Might not require any additional updates, might require tweaks. But they need final SEC approval." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">Seyffart predicted that the spot Ethereum ETF products would launch before July 4, but added that it is up to the SEC. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">Some ETF issuers received comments from the SEC last week on their S-1 forms with a deadline of this Friday to get them turned around, according to reporting from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300737/ethereum-etf-issuers-working-to-address-reasonable-comments-from-sec-by-friday-sources"><span class="s6">The Block</span></a>. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>