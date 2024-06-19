<p>Controversial entrepreneur Martin Shkreli claimed to have co-created DJT, the Solana token themed after Donald Trump, blockchain sleuth ZachXBT said.</p>\r\n<p>In the <a href="https://x.com/zachxbt/status/1803240784436797871">X post</a>, ZachXBT explained that Shkreli, a securities fraud convict, messaged him privately on X, stating that he had “over 1,000 pieces of evidence” that he created the DJT token with Barron, which appears to point to Barron Trump. Shkreli then announced that he created DJT on an X Spaces he hosted shortly after, according to ZachXBT.</p>\r\n<p>Shkreli’s direct message and subsequent announcement followed ZachXBT’s public acceptance of blockchain data platform Arkham’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300751/arkham-offers-150000-bounty-to-find-out-whos-behind-trump-themed-djt-token">$150,000 bounty</a> to whomever identifies the true creator of the viral token.</p>\r\n<p>ZachXBT further bolstered an alleged link between DJT and Shkreli with blockchain transaction data that indicated one large DJT holder <a href="https://x.com/zachxbt/status/1803258651165204562">selling off</a> $832,000 worth of the tokens for USDC stablecoin. Notably, this same wallet also held a substantial amount of tokens from Shkreli’s project, Shoggoth.ai.</p>\r\n<p>Prior to his latest announcement on X Spaces, Shkreli had been claiming that DJT is the token officially associated with the Trump campaign, also <a href="https://x.com/GiganticRebirth/status/1803132945655538164">setting up</a> a bet with pseudonymous crypto trader GCR worth $100 million that the token was authentic.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier Tuesday, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300751/arkham-offers-150000-bounty-to-find-out-whos-behind-trump-themed-djt-token">DJT token</a> surged over 300% and saw trading volume of more than $472 million amid an unconfirmed report from PirateWire that claimed the former U.S. president had launched the token. DJT fell back 33% in the past 24 hours to $0.01306, according to <a href="https://www.geckoterminal.com/solana/pools/3B5vXBEYAmV8y13pgvzSi7eLDFS5tRd4pZZZPNuA4Ao2?utm_source=coingecko&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=searchresults">data</a> from GeckoTerminal.</p>\r\n<p>The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comments.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>