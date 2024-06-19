<p>Fetch.ai has spearheaded significant gains made by major AI-related cryptocurrency tokens in the past 24 hours, with the rally coming in the wake of Nvidia becoming the world's most valuable company.</p>\r\n<p>Fetch.ai (FET) saw the largest rise of over 25%, Bittensor (TAO) climbed by over 19%, Render (RNDR) jumped by over 13%, while NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Internet Computer (ICP) saw gains under 10% each, according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/artificial-intelligence" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300200/ai-driven-efficiencies-could-reduce-inflation-paving-way-for-more-aggressive-rate-cuts-coinbase">artificial intelligence</a> sector is currently the hottest corner in both traditional and crypto markets, according to Nansen.ai analyst Edward Wilson. Wilson highlighted that the rally of AI-related tokens comes after U.S. computer chip manufacturer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/187698/nvidia-revenue-beats-estimates-gaming-segment-also-tops-expectations">Nvidia</a> claimed the title of the world's most valuable company, as its share price hit an all-time high of over $136 by close of trade on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p>"It should come as no surprise that on the back of Nvidia becoming the world's most valuable company that AI tokens like NEAR, RNDR and others are rallying. Both of these tokens are up around 300% in the past year, compared to ether at just over 100% during the same time period, showing high market interest in this sector," Wilson told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>However, YouHodler Risk Manager Sergei Gorev urged caution regarding the latest AI-related rally, suggesting that more clarity is needed as there could currently be more hype to valuations than substance.</p>\r\n<p>"As for the quotes of NVIDIA shares, we consider the stock’s recent dynamics as a result of the market’s overreaction on prospects that are not yet fully clear. The narrative of 'creating something new' has always caused hype in the market, whether it's 3D printers or EVs, etc. And now it’s about the hype around AI," Gorev told The Block.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>