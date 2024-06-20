<p>Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have donated a total of $2 million worth of bitcoin to former U.S. President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the upcoming presidential election.</p>\r\n<p>The Winklevoss twins announced their donations with <a href="https://x.com/cameron/status/1803876953860247831?s=46&amp;t=v4MeJk18PFydz-g2BpdAVg">posts to X</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">I just donated $1 million in bitcoin (15.47 BTC) to [Donald Trump]</span><span class="r-18u37iz"> </span>and will be voting for him in November," Tyler Winklevoss <a href="https://x.com/tyler/status/1803872859938549920">said in his post</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"The Biden Administration has openly declared war against crypto. It has weaponized multiple government agencies to bully, harass, and sue the good actors in our industry in an effort to destroy it," the Gemini CEO also said in a lengthy explanation of why he thinks Trump is the better choice for president.</p>\r\n<p>Tyler's twin brother Cameron Winklevoss followed suit, also posting his reasons for donating $1 million worth of bitcoin to Trump. "President Trump is: pro-bitcoin, pro-crypto, pro-business," he said.</p>\r\n<p>Not only did Trump's campaign recently begin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295810/trump-campaign-to-accept-crypto-donations-including-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu">accepting crypto donations</a>, but the former President has also made efforts to position himself as the candidate most likely to support crypto.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>