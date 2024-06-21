<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin </span>long liquidations have spiked to over $27 million in the past day after a price correction saw the largest digital asset by market hover around $63,600.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">In the past 24 hours, $33.85 million in bitcoin positions were liquidated, and over $132 million in the wider cryptocurrency market was liquidated in the same period. Of these combined crypto <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291851/bitcoin-long-liquidations-spike-above-145-million-as-market-heads-south" data-v-f87c67ca="">liquidations</a>, the vast majority — around $105 million — were long positions, according to Coinglass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin changed hands at around $63,649 at the time of writing, having fallen over 2.4% in the past 24 hours, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">price page</a>. The price of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288630/ether-derivatives-conditions-could-trigger-sharp-eth-price-swing-in-the-near-future-analysts-say" data-v-f87c67ca="">ether</a> has dipped over 2% to $3,434 in the same period. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $2.45 trillion, dropping <span class="gecko-down">3.2%</span> in the last 24 hours, according to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/">data</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin bearish indicators and investor uncertainty</h2>\r\n<p>According to Stocklytics analyst Neil Roarty, bitcoin's decline to its lowest price in over a month indicates that investors are divided on the future direction of the leading cryptocurrency. Roarty stated that bears point to on-chain signals indicating that some of the largest <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301005/bitcoin-miner-otc-selling-reserves-low">bitcoin holders</a> were liquidating their holdings.</p>\r\n<p>"The largest bitcoin holders have together sold more than $1 billion worth of the coin over the last couple of weeks," Roarty told The Block. "If they know something the rest of the market doesn’t, it won’t be long until others follow the example." </p>\r\n<p style="font-weight: 400;">However, he added, bulls will conversely note that we are still only a little more than 10% down from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300661/bitcoin-falls-below-key-support-level-potentially-triggering-8-12-correction-cryptoquant">bitcoin’s</a> all-time high price of $73,000, reached in March. "Bulls argue that this small regression and period of consolidation is both expected and healthy before bitcoin targets the $100,000 mark, depending on which way things break, this feels like a major inflection point for bitcoin," the analyst said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>