<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Asset management behemoth Fidelity disclosed a $4.7 million seed investment in its latest amended filing for its spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">FMR Capital, Inc., an affiliate of Fidelity, bought one share for $40 in late May. Later, on June 4, FMR bought 125,000 shares at a share price of close to $38, Fidelity said in its amended <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2000046/000119312524165322/d759655ds1a.htm"><span class="s2">registration form</span></a> filed on Friday. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"Total proceeds to the Trust from the sale of the Seed Baskets were $4,749,975.00," according to the filing. "On June 4, 2024, the Trust purchased 1,250 ether with the proceeds of the Seed Baskets."</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">A mention of fees was absent in Fidelity's form, echoing previous statements released by other spot Ether ETF issuers.</span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"Fidelity kicking off the the S-1-athon. No fee included yet tho (Franklin only one w fee so far at 19bps)," said Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas on <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1804179458103931151"><span class="s2">Friday on a post on X</span></a>. "Bitwise didn't include either. Everyone likely waiting till last min and/or on BlackRock to disclose to see what they need to orbit around."</span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Bitwise <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300757/bitwise-discloses-2-5-million-seed-investment-in-latest-amended-filing-for-its-spot-ethereum-etf"><span class="s2">updated</span></a> its registration form earlier this week and disclosed that Pantera Capital Management LP was interested in buying up to $100 million of shares. Bitwise also disclosed a $2.5 million seed investment. </span></p>
<p class="p4"><span class="s4">The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s5">approved</span></a></span><span class="s1"> 19b-4 forms for eight Ethereum ETFs last month. Issuers still need their S-1 statements to become effective before trading can begin. Balchunas <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1804169534565138803"><span class="s2">said on Friday</span></a> on X that more amended S-1 filings are expected to be filed. </span></p>
<p class="p5"><span class="s1">"Then ball's in SEC's court to let issuers know about any final changes and effectiveness (aka final approval)," Balchunas said. "We holding the line with July 2nd as our over/under for eth ETFs launch date."</span></p>