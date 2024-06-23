<p>The community of lending protocol Aave has voted unanimously on an early proposal to deploy the lending protocol on the Ethereum Layer 2 network ZKsync, in collaboration with service providers BGDLabs and Catapulta. </p>\r\n<p>The AFRC proposal, or Aave Formal Request for Comments, was authored by Aave Chan Initiative and passed with 662,000 'yes' votes, signaling strong support from the community. The proposal will now move to an AIP on-chain vote for final approval. </p>\r\n<p>"By integrating with zkSync, Aave can offer users faster and cheaper transactions while maintaining the security and decentralization of the Ethereum mainnet," the <a href="https://snapshot.org/#/aave.eth/proposal/0xb74537a0528f484e9cc76d8c7931eedef7b6290e7d2dc725b2c98e623a214f95">proposal</a> reads. Benefits of deploying Aave to ZKsync include lower transaction fees, an increased market for Aave's GHO stablecoin, and increased scalability and interoperability with other networks, according to the proposal. </p>\r\n<p>Aave received an allocation of 8.3 million ZKsync's native ZK tokens following the protocol's recent airdrop, ZKsync's <a href="https://github.com/ZKsync-Association/zknation-data/blob/main/zksync_native_project_list.csv">records show</a>, the highest of any "native project," despite the fact that it has yet to deploy on the chain. When an X user questioned the large allocation, Aave Chan Initiative founder Marc Zeller <a href="https://x.com/lemiscate/status/1801116528303091967">responded</a> that the large allocation is "Because we’ll be #1 on zksync."</p>\r\n<p>The 8.3 million ZK tokens Aave received are worth about $1.4 million at current prices; ZKsync's token is down about 5% over the past 24 hours according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/300367/zksync-zk-usd">ZK Price Page</a>. "Governance is currently discussing redistributing 100% of the airdrop to Aave users," Zeller recently <a href="https://x.com/lemiscate/status/1800460544736100405">announced</a> on X.</p>\r\n<p>Not every proposal to expand Aave to new networks receives support; a recent AFRC vote to deploy Aave on Ethereum Layer 2 network Mode failed with 90% <a href="https://snapshot.org/#/aave.eth/proposal/0x4df68c8364adbc1b538e4aebd7875783f5b489d9656a7b171255338526c21e3e">voting against</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>