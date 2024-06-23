<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cathie Wood, CEO of American investment firm Ark Invest, said that she plans to vote for Donald Trump, the former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee in the upcoming presidential election.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“As I’ve said to my children... as I've said to them, 'Look, I am going to vote for the person who’s going to do the best for our economy.' I am a voter when it comes to economics,” Wood </span><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3-MTb2QWuE"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> over the weekend at a Las Vegas conference organized by financial content creator Kevin Paffrath. “And on that basis, Trump.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In her following remarks, Wood cited economist Arthur Laffer in saying that the first three years of the Trump administration prior to the COVID pandemic have been the “best in U.S. economic history.” Laffer was the economic advisor to Trump’s 2016 campaign.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Ark Invest CEO has long been a proponent of crypto, while Trump has recently </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296773/donald-trump-once-a-bitcoin-skeptic-declares-support-for-crypto-in-truth-social-post"><span style="font-weight: 400;">expressed strong support</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for the crypto industry. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest </span><a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ark-invest-becomes-first-public-fund-manager-to-invest-in-bitcoin-300143030.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in 2015 that its ARK Web x.0 ETF had become the first ETF to invest in bitcoin. The company has since expanded its investment by buying shares in crypto-related companies such as Coinbase.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Trump has been accepting donations in cryptocurrencies since last month and has given speeches advocating for crypto, non-fungible tokens and bitcoin mining. Last week, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the founders of Gemini, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301165/trump-scores-bitcoin-donations-worth-2-million-from-winklevoss-twins"><span style="font-weight: 400;">donated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> bitcoin worth $2 million to the Trump campaign.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month, The Block reported that </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299851/biden-campaign-in-talks-to-accept-crypto-donations-through-coinbase-commerce-sources"><span style="font-weight: 400;">President Joe Biden’s campaign</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> was also in discussions with cryptocurrency industry players about accepting crypto donations through Coinbase Commerce.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The televised </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301206/political-memecoins-expected-to-see-volatility-as-trump-biden-debate-nears-analysts-say"><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. presidential debate</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> between Biden and Trump is scheduled to air live on June 27.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>