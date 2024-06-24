<p>As expected, Riot Platforms has formally requisitioned a special meeting of Bitfarms shareholders to reconstitute the Bitfarms Board of Directors.</p>\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-2" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="26919bae-6916-4d08-8b23-39555dcbd3d4">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 juice:empty:hidden juice:first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>At the Special Meeting, Bitfarms shareholders will be able to vote on removing Nicolas Bonta, the Chairman and Interim CEO, and director Andrés Finkielsztain. They will also vote on the removal of anyone appointed to fill the vacancy left by co-founder Emiliano Grodzki, who was recently removed from the board at the shareholders' annual meeting.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>It's the latest step in Riot's attempted takeover of its bitcoin mining peer. Riot Platforms <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297338/bitfarms-rejected-riots-acquisition-proposal-because-it-significantly-undervalues-the-firm" data-v-f87c67ca="">attempted to acquire</a> Bitfarms in April for roughly $950 million. Since that deal was thwarted, Riot has steadily <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300098/riot-platforms-raises-bitfarms-stake">been buying up stock</a> in Bitfarms to become its largest shareholder. Riot owns about 60 million shares, or 14.9%, of the Bitfarms.</p>\r\n<p>Riot is ready to engage with a reconstituted Bitfarms board around a potential acquisition of Bitfarms but is withdrawing its previous offer to acquire the company for $2.30 per share "given the current board’s lack of meaningful engagement."</p>\r\n<p style="font-weight: 400;">"It is clear that directors with fresh perspectives are needed to address the issues in the Bitfarms boardroom. Riot is proposing three highly qualified individuals, each of whom is completely independent of Riot and Bitfarms," Riot <a href="https://www.riotplatforms.com/riot-requisitions-special-meeting-of-bitfarms-shareholders-and-nominates-three-highly-qualified-independent-directors-to-bring-urgently-needed-change-to-bitfarms-board/">said</a> in a press release. "Together, they will bring much needed corporate governance oversight, transaction experience and business expertise to the Bitfarms Board."</p>\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-2" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="a934605f-647e-4d11-8857-5cd2c3126296">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 juice:empty:hidden juice:first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>The three candidates Riot is putting up for the board are John Delaney, an expert in government and public affairs with both public and private sector experience; Amy Freedman, a corporate governance and capital markets expert with over 25 years of experience; and Ralph Goehring, a financial and energy expert with extensive public company CFO experience.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>Bitfarms has 21 days to schedule the meeting.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>