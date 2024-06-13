<p>Early Thursday evening, bitcoin miner Riot Platforms <a href="https://www.riotplatforms.com/riot-platforms-inc-reports-beneficial-ownership-of-14-in-bitfarms-ltd/">said</a> it acquired another 1,432,063 shares of Bitfarms for about $2.70 per share, or about $3.87 million.</p>\r\n<p>Riot now owns 57.62 million shares of Bitfarms, or about 14%. This is the latest step in Riot's attempted hostile takeover of Bitfarms.</p>\r\n<p>Last month, Riot Platforms <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297338/bitfarms-rejected-riots-acquisition-proposal-because-it-significantly-undervalues-the-firm" data-v-f87c67ca="">attempted to acquire</a> Bitfarms for roughly $950 million. On Wednesday, Riot Platforms’ CEO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299792/riot-platforms-ceo-hits-back-at-poison-pill-plan-to-block-bitfarms-takeover">criticized Bitfarms’ latest plans</a> to block a takeover.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">“Instead of engaging with us privately and in good faith, Bitfarms has responded by implementing an off-market Poison Pill with a trigger well below the customary 20% threshold,” Riot Platforms CEO Jason Les said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Earlier this week, Bitfarms <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299299/bitfarms-tries-to-block-riot-platforms-hostile-takeover-with-poison-pill-approach">adopted a "poison pill"</a> to prevent a possible takeover. A poison pill attempts to make the company less desirable and/or dilute an acquirer’s ownership of the takeover target.</p>\r\n<p align="justify" data-v-f87c67ca="">"Under Bitfarm's plan, if an entity accumulates more than 15% of Bitfarms' stake after June 20 and up to Sept. 10, the company would issue fresh shares, diluting the entity's stake," a Reuters report said. "After Sept. 10, the threshold would be relaxed to 20% if any takeover attempt meets certain conditions."</p>\r\n<p>Riot intends to requisition a special meeting of Bitfarms shareholders, at which Riot intends to nominate several independent directors to join the board of directors.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier today, Bitfarms' stock <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300038/bitfarms-stock-surges-after-raising-2025-guidance-to-over-35-eh-s">rose 15%</a> after saying its 2025 hash rate will exceed 35 EH/s by developing its first large-scale mining site in the United States.</p>\r\n<p>Riot Platforms has a market cap of $3.17 billion compared to Bitfarms' cap of about $1 billion.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>