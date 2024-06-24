<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Former President Donald Trump might be headed to Nashville to speak at Bitcoin 2024 later in July, according to a report from <a href="https://www.axios.com/2024/06/24/trump-bitcoin-nashville-cryptocurrency?utm_campaign=editorial&amp;utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_medium=social"><span class="s2">Axios</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Trump is in talks to speak at the event, according to Axios, which cited two people familiar with the matter on Monday. Other politicians will also speak at Bitcoin 2024, including presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former candidate for president Vivek Ramaswamy and Republican Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A source close to the situation told The Block that Trump was invited to the conference, but could not confirm if the former president will speak or attend.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s3">Crypto is "under attack," said </span><span class="s1">Brian Hughes, Trump's senior advisor, in a statement emailed to The Block. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Crypto innovators and others in the technology sector are under attack from Biden and Democrats," Hughes said. "While Biden stifles innovation with more regulation and higher taxes, President Trump is ready to encourage American leadership in this and other emerging technologies."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s3">The presumptive GOP presidential nominee has ratcheted up support for crypto over the past few months ahead of the November election. He </span><span class="s5"><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-12/trump-meets-bitcoin-btc-miners-in-his-latest-pro-crypto-overture?srnd=homepage-americas">told</a> participants at an event at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month that he would advocate for bitcoin mining in the White House, saying miners contribute to energy grid stability. He also said he would accept <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295810/trump-campaign-to-accept-crypto-donations-including-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu"><span class="s6">political donations</span></a> in the form of crypto and said he would <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296779/donald-trump-pledges-to-free-ross-ulbricht-stop-cbdcs-and-support-self-custody-in-speech-to-libertarian-convention"><span class="s6">stop</span></a> "Joe Biden's crusade to crush crypto." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, meanwhile, has been reaching out to members of the crypto industry for guidance on digital asset policies, according to reporting from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297504/biden-campaign-shifts-crypto-stance-engages-crypto-industry-presidential-elections-2024"><span class="s2">The Block</span></a>. That marks a significant shift from the Biden administration's less-than-favorable stance on crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Both men will take on the debate stage on Thursday, which CNN is hosting. Advocacy group Stand with Crypto posted a form last week petitioning people to fill out a form asking CNN to ask the candidates their position on crypto, citing crypto legislation that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296115/us-house-passes-market-structure-bill-to-regulate-the-crypto-industry"><span class="s2">passed</span></a> out of the U.S. House in May. The Republican-led bill, dubbed FIT 21, aims to regulate the crypto industry and garnered support from 71 Democrats, including former Speaker of the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>