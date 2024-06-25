<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded a total daily net outflow of $174.45 million on Monday, marking their seventh consecutive day of negative flows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale’s GBTC led the pack of outflows with $90 million, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC, which saw $35 million worth of outflows yesterday, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Franklin Templeton’s EZBC reported net outflows of $20.8 million, its first net outflow since May 2. Several other funds saw net outflows on Monday — VanEck’s HODL saw $10 million outflows; Bitwise’ BITB saw $8 million; Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB fund had $7 million outflows. Invesco and Galaxy Digital’s BTCO also reported outflows of $2 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock’s IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF in terms of net asset value, recorded zero flows on Monday, along with funds from Valkyrie, WisdomTree and Hashdex. No funds reported net inflows.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Bitcoin fell</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The outflows came amid bitcoin hitting its lowest point in nearly six weeks, where it briefly dipped under the $60,000 mark on Monday. It is changing hands at at $61,191 at publication time, down 2.36% in the past 24 hours, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin’s price decline followed a major announcement from Mt. Gox, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange that declared bankruptcy in 2014 after suffering multiple hacks. Mt. Gox announced Monday that it plans to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301448/mt-gox-to-distribute-9-billion-of-bitcoin-bitcoin-cash-repayments-from-beginning-of-july"><span style="font-weight: 400;">distribute $9 billion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> worth of bitcoin and bitcoin cash repayments to creditors from July. </span></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301454/bitcoin-price-drops-as-investors-sell-the-news-on-mt-gox-repayment-announcement-analyst-says"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Analysts told The Block</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Monday that the Mt. Gox announcement is a “classic ‘sell the news’ scenario,” causing concerns among investors of an influx of supply that is likely to be liquidated upon receiving.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>