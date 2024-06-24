<p>Defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox is set to begin distributing bitcoin and bitcoin cash repayments from July, according to a <a href="https://www.mtgox.com/img/pdf/20240624_announcement_en.pdf">notice</a> sent by Rehabilitation Trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>“The Rehabilitation Trustee has been preparing to make repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash under the Rehabilitation Plan. Now that these preparations are in place, the Rehabilitation Trustee will commence the repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash … from the beginning of July 2024,” Kobayashi wrote in the notice.</p>\r\n<p>Kobayashi said the debtor had taken time to ensure safe, reliable and compliant repayment arrangements and will “commence the repayments in the order of the cryptocurrency exchanges with which the Rehabilitation Trustee will complete the exchange and confirmation of the required information.”</p>\r\n<p>The news comes after Mt. Gox creditors <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290149/mt-gox-creditors-report-bitcoin-and-bitcoin-cash-payment-update-on-claims-system">reported</a> that the trustee’s rehabilitation claims system had been updated with amounts of bitcoin and bitcoin cash to be repaid and the completion date for repayment in April. In May, Mt. Gox then <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296922/mt-gox-moves-at-least-2-9-billion-in-bitcoin-for-first-time-in-five-years">moved</a> at least $2.9 billion in bitcoin for the first time in five years.</p>\r\n<p>Mt. Gox was founded in 2010 and became the largest bitcoin exchange globally until the platform suffered a security breach in 2014, resulting in the loss of 850,000 bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p>In September 2023, the trustee of the now-defunct exchange announced that creditors would be reimbursed with 142,000 bitcoin and 143,000 bitcoin cash, as well as fiat currency totaling 69 billion Japanese yen ($432 million), by a new <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252274/mt-gox-deadline-october-2024">deadline</a> of October 2024.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>