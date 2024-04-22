<p class="post__title">Multiple Mt. Gox creditors have reported that the trustee has updated claim accounts with bitcoin and fiat repayment data.</p>\r\n<p>According to users of the Mt. Gox insolvency <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/mtgoxinsolvency/">subreddit</a>, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269212/mt-gox-reportedly-starts-repaying-some-creditors-via-paypal">Mt. Gox</a> trustee has added specific amounts to be repaid and dates of the completion of repayment to their claim accounts.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_290160"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1159px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-290160 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/mt-gox-creditors.png" alt="" width="1149" height="487" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Mt. Gox creditors report seeing the amount of bitcoin and bitcoin cash expected to be repaid this year on the Mt. Gox rehabilitation claims system. Image: Reddit, u/IError413</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>"I just logged in and it finally populated the repayment table with JPY, BTC and BCH claims. Nothing received yet though," an individual claiming to be a creditor said on <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/mtgoxinsolvency/comments/1caa0tn/1804_repayment_table_populated_x7/">Reddit</a>. </p>\r\n<div class="post__block post__block_lead-text" data-v-1205f261="">\r\n<h2>Creditors receive fiat repayments</h2>\r\n<p>Multiple screenshots show that the repayment status in the fiat currency repayment claim section is labeled complete. A number of users have claimed that they received fiat currency repayments in their bank accounts. "Money received as USD into an HSBC currency account and looks like zero fees,” one individual claiming to be a Mt. Gox creditor <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/mtgoxinsolvency/comments/1ca372h/paid_uk_x1_hsbc/" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">wrote</a> on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>The subreddit user added that the fiat transfer arrived in their bank account more than a month after the fiat currency repayments part of the table was updated. "Table had been updated March 15 first then April 8 second then April 18 when BTC lines arrived,” the Redditor stated.</p>\r\n<p>Mt. Gox was founded in 2010 and became the largest bitcoin exchange globally until the platform suffered a security breach in 2014, resulting in the loss of 850,000 bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p>In September 2023, the trustee of the now-defunct exchange announced that creditors would be reimbursed with 142,000 bitcoin and 143,000 bitcoin cash, as well as fiat currency totaling 69 billion Japanese yen ($510 million), by a new <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252274/mt-gox-deadline-october-2024">deadline</a> of October 2024.</p>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>