<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. returned to net inflows on Tuesday, drawing in a total of $31 million. This follows seven consecutive trading days of net outflows from the 11 bitcoin funds.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity's FBTC led net inflows on Tuesday with $49 million, followed by Bitwise's BITB reporting $15 million in inflows, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. VanEck's HODL also saw net inflows of $4 million. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the other hand, Grayscale's GBTC saw net outflows of $30.3 million. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB reported $6 million in net outflows.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin fund in terms of net asset value, saw zero flows, despite having a daily trade volume of $1.1 billion on Tuesday. Other funds from Invesco and Galaxy Digital, Valkyrie and Franklin Templeton also recorded zero flows yesterday.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 spot bitcoin funds, which debuted in January, have accumulated a total net inflow of $14.42 billion as of Tuesday. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, U.S. issuers are working to launch </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301320/spot-ethereum-etf-issuers-post-fee-and-seed-investment-disclosures-in-latest-wave-of-amended-filings"><span style="font-weight: 400;">spot ether ETFs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, after gaining soft approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission last month. Firms filed amended S-1 registration statements last week. Eric Balchunas, senior Bloomberg ETF analyst, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301896/gensler-mum-on-timing-of-spot-ethereum-etfs-launch-but-says-process-is-going-smoothly"><span style="font-weight: 400;">previously said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> he expects spot Ethereum ETFs to launch by next week.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitwise Chief Information Officer Matt Hougan </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301809/bitwise-cio-predicts-spot-ethereum-etfs-will-attract-15-billion-of-net-inflows-in-18-months"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said that</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> spot ether ETFs could accumulate $15 billion in net inflows in the first 18 months after launching in the U.S.</span></p>