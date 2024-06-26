<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fund manager VanEck plans to initially waive fees for its potential spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund to stay competitive, its executive said on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, </span><a href="https://x.com/matthew_sigel/status/1805624888821989576"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in an X post citing his </span><a href="https://www.etf.com/sections/news/vaneck-waive-fee-initially-spot-ethereum-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">comment</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to ETF.com that the firm “aims to be a leader on crypto ETF fees even if it means we lose money at the outset.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The plan is to make it up on volume; in this case, decentralized finance volume,” he said, adding that the company hopes to encourage more investors to “explore the potential role Ethereum can play within their investment portfolio.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sigel’s comment comes as VanEck </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301808/vaneck-files-form-8-a-as-path-towards-a-spot-ethereum-etf-presses-on"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed a Form 8-A</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for its Ethereum product on Tuesday, reflecting further progress on a spot ether ETF.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said in a post on X that VanEck's filing of the new form was “just part of [the] process.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs">approved</a> 19b-4 forms for eight spot ether ETFs. However, the regulator must still authorize the registration statements to take effect before trading can commence.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>