<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Fund manager VanEck filed another form to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, marking progress towards a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">VanEck filed a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1860788/000093041324001929/c109196_8a12b.htm"><span class="s2">Form 8-A</span></a> for its Ethereum product — a move that signifies registration that allows issuers to trade on an exchange once the product has been approved.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This comes a few days after firms vying for such a product filed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301320/spot-ethereum-etf-issuers-post-fee-and-seed-investment-disclosures-in-latest-wave-of-amended-filings"><span class="s3">amended</span></a> registration statements </span><span class="s4">called S-1s (or <a href="https://www.grayscale.com/blog/legal-topics/gbtcs-s-3-filing-explained"><span class="s3">S-3, in the case of Grayscale</span></a>, which is seeking to convert its Ethereum Trust to an ETF).</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s3">approved</span></a> 19b-4 forms for eight Ethereum ETFs last month, though the regulator still has to allow the registration statements to become effective before trading can begin. Previously firms that were vying for a spot bitcoin ETF filed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/270379/fidelity-grayscale-filing-8-a-forms-show-progress-for-spot-bitcoin-etf-applications"><span class="s2">Form 8-As</span></a> about a week before those products began listing and trading after getting <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis"><span class="s2">approval</span></a> from the SEC.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said VanEck's move to file Form 8-A was "just part of [the] process," in a <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas"><span class="s2">post</span></a> on X on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">"... should be noted that they filed their 8-A for spot bitcoin exactly 7 days before launch," Balchunas added. "Good sign for our July 2nd over/under (7 days from now). But again, anything poss. Sure we'll hear more soon."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>