<p>Crypto addresses labeled as belonging to German authorities appeared to send another 250 BTC ($15.4 million) to exchanges Bitstamp and Kraken on Wednesday morning — indicating a potential intention to sell the assets — according to on-chain analytics provider Arkham.</p>
<p>The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) sent 125 BTC ($7.7 million) to each crypto exchange at around 7:52 a.m. UTC, the blockchain analytics platform's <a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/entity/germany">data</a> show. Additionally, it sent 500 BTC ($30.9 million) at the same time to the address "139Po," per Arkham's data. The platform has yet to identify that address, but it could also belong to an exchange.</p>
<p>"The German Government also transferred 0.001 BTC to [market maker] Flow Traders, which may be a test transaction and will sell BTC through Flow Traders," fellow analytics firm Lookonchain <a href="https://x.com/lookonchain/status/1805880325970837708">pointed out</a> on X.</p>
<h2>50,000 BTC seized</h2>
<p>The German government-labeled addresses began sending bitcoin to crypto exchanges last week following the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275176/german-authorities-seize-50000-bitcoin-connected-to-pirated-materials-operation">seizure of 50,000 BTC</a> from the film-piracy site Movie2k in January.</p>
<p>On Tuesday, the German government sent a total of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301776/german-government-moves-bitcoin-coinbase-kraken-arkham">400 BTC</a> ($24.3 million) to Coinbase and Kraken, alongside 500 BTC ($30.4 million) to the "139Po" address. That followed a series of transfers that began last week. Overall, approximately $150 million worth of the seized bitcoin has now been transferred by the German government to addresses labeled as belonging to crypto exchanges, with a further $147 million sent to the "139Po" address.</p>
<p>However, the German government appeared to receive back 310 BTC ($20.1 million) from Kraken last week. It also received a total of 90 BTC ($5.5 million) since June 20 from wallets linked to Robinhood, Bitstamp and Coinbase, according to Arkham.</p>
<p>The German government currently holds 45,609 BTC, worth around $2.8 billion at current prices, per Arkham data. Germany is among the largest known nation-state holders of bitcoin behind the United States, China and the UK with 213,246 BTC, 190,000 BTC and 61,000 BTC, respectively, according to <a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/">Bitcoin Treasuries</a>.</p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin is currently trading for $61,384, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">bitcoin price page</a>. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is down around 6% since the German government began moving funds to exchanges last week.</p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin briefly fell below $60,000 on Monday following the news that defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox is set to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301448/mt-gox-to-distribute-9-billion-of-bitcoin-bitcoin-cash-repayments-from-beginning-of-july" data-v-f87c67ca="">distribute</a> around $9 billion worth of bitcoin and bitcoin cash repayments from July.</p>