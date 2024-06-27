<p>The crypto miner CleanSpark has entered an agreement to purchase GRIID Infrastructure, a Bitcoin mining firm.</p>\r\n<p>CleanSpark will purchase all of GRIID's issued and outstanding stock in the deal for a total value of $155 million, according to a <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanspark-announces-agreement-to-acquire-griid-infrastructure-based-on-an-enterprise-value-of-155-million-and-expansion-plans-of-over-400-mw-in-tennessee-302184116.html#:~:text=The%20transaction%20has%20been%20unanimously,and%20other%20customary%20closing%20conditions">release</a> from CleanSpark. The deal also means an "exclusive hosting agreement for all currently available power" resulting in CleanSpark obtaining 20 MW of production power. </p>\r\n<p>CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford said in a statement that the firm's Tennessee operations are expected to exceed 100 MW by the end of the year and has a target of 400 MW operational power by 2026. </p>\r\n<p>"This acquisition would give us a clear and steady path over the next three years to accomplish in Tennessee what we proudly achieved in Georgia over the past three years," said Bradford in the release. "That achievement was to build out over 400 MW of infrastructure backed by valuable, long-term power contracts."</p>\r\n<p>Following the deal's close, GRIID stockholders will get CleanSpark common stock. CleanSpark will also assume GRIID's outstanding debt and other obligations in addition to providing a $5 million working capital loan and a $50.9 million pay-down bridge loan "used to satisfy certain obligations of GRIID at signing," the company release continues. </p>\r\n<p>On June 18, CleanSpark purchased five Georgia-based bitcoin mining facilities for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300684/cleanspark-buys-bitcoin-mining-facilities-in-25-6-million-deal">$25.8 million</a>, The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>