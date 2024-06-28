<p>Solana has outperformed its peers this week, rising 9% over the past seven days, while bitcoin and ether have declined by over 4% and 2%, respectively, during the same period, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block's price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"This performance has been buoyed by a number of endogenous catalysts specific to the Solana ecosystem including major technological releases and VanEck’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302295/vaneck-files-for-solana-etf-in-the-us-claiming-sol-is-a-commodity"><span class="cds-typographyResets-t1xhpuq2 cds-textInherit-t1yzihzw cds-primary-piuvss6 cds-transition-txjiwsi cds-start-s1muvu8a cds-link--container"><u>filing</u></span></a> of the first spot Solana ETF in the U.S.," Coinbase analysts David Duong and David Han said.</p>\r\n<h2>Multiple catalysts bolstering Solana</h2>\r\n<p>According to Coinbase's Weekly <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/en-gb/institutional/research-insights/research/weekly-market-commentary/weekly-2024-06-28?utm_campaign=campaign_10272849&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;utm_source=Iterable">report</a> released on Friday, multiple recent developments have enhanced the value proposition of the Solana blockchain. One is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301368/light-protocol-and-helius-labs-introduce-zk-compression-to-further-scale-solana-apps">ZK Compression</a> technology, which the analysis said could reduce costs on Solana, particularly for large-scale token distributions.</p>\r\n<p>The analysts added that Solana's <a class="cds-link cds-link-l17zyfmx" href="https://solana.com/solutions/actions" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><span class="cds-typographyResets-t1xhpuq2 cds-textInherit-t1yzihzw cds-primary-piuvss6 cds-transition-txjiwsi cds-start-s1muvu8a cds-link--container"><u>Blockchain Links</u></span></a> also represents a development that could usher in "an improved and more universal user experience for Solana applications."</p>\r\n<p>"Blockchain Links, or 'blinks' for short, enable the embedding of Solana specific actions into any website user interface. With the appropriate setup, blinks enable users to engage in a variety of onchain actions – NFT mints, USDC transfers, DEX swaps, governance proposals, and more," Coinbase analysts said.</p>\r\n<h2 class="articleLabel_noMargin">VanEck files for Solana ETF in the US</h2>\r\n<p>The report also noted how <span class="s1" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">fund manager VanEck filed for an exchange-traded fund that would track the price of Solana. </span></span></p>\r\n<p>"I am excited to announce that VanEck just filed for the FIRST Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US," said Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck said in a <a href="https://x.com/matthew_sigel/status/1806313241431138434" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span class="s3" data-v-f87c67ca="">post</span></a> on X on Thursday.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase analysts said, "this development is promising regardless of its outcome."</p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Solana was </span>changing hands at around $141.60 at the time of writing, having traded down 2% in the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block’s price page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>