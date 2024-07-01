<p>The blockchain startup Mamori raised $5 million in Blockchain Capital-led seed funding. </p>\r\n<p>Velocity Capital and Web3.com participated in the round, along with angel investors Grigore Rosu, Daniel Lubarov, Alex Watts, Bo Du, Shujia Liang, Micheal Heinrich and Antonio Viggiano, according to a release shared with The Block. </p>\r\n<p>The $5 million fundraise comprises the Mamori's total funding to date.</p>\r\n<p>Mamori aims to augment web3 security by developing an algorithm that can find issues in blockchain-based software. The software doesn't rely on past knowledge of how exploits worked; instead, it tries to find what exploits could occur by extracting value from the blockchain-based software.</p>\r\n<p>This type of approach is called a machine learning-enabled value extraction system. It can be applied to zero-day vulnerabilities or known problems that have yet to be patched, as well as issues related to scalability and automation. </p>\r\n<p>"Mamori's tools help eliminate programming errors while learning the contract specification, semantics-based formal verification tools prove the program correct with regards to the specification, then the correctness proof is ZK-ed and posted on-chain as verifiable evidence," said Mamori Advisor Grigore Rosu in a statement. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>