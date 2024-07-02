<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Iris Energy, an Australia-headquartered bitcoin mining firm, has recently raised about $413.4 million ̌̌through stock offerings to fund expansion after bitcoin’s halving event.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Nasdaq-listed firm raised the funds between May 15 and June 28 from the sale of 39.8 million shares, according to a Monday </span><a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/07/01/2906681/0/en/Business-Update.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, first </span><a href="https://theminermag.com/news/2024-07-01/iris-energy-atm-stock-raise-bitcoin-halving/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by TheMinerMag. The business update showed that the company’s 2024 expansion plan is fully funded with $425.3 million in cash reserves — including at-the-market proceeds to be received in July — and no debt.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Iris Energy intends to scale up its operations to reach 30 EH/s in hash rate capacity and 510 MW in data center capacities, according to the release. The additional cash buffer would be used for procurement for expansion extending to 2025, future agreements for additional power capacity, and potential power monetization activities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many Bitcoin mining firms have been making attempts to expand revenues and mining capacities since </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289979/the-pulse-the-bitcoin-halving-has-taken-place-now-it-gets-interesting"><span style="font-weight: 400;">April’s bitcoin halving</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which reduced miner rewards by 50%. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the first quarter of this year, Iris Energy booked $53.4 million in bitcoin mining revenue, compared to $42 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to its latest </span><a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/05/15/2882954/0/en/IREN-Reports-Third-Quarter-FY24-Results.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">quarterly report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The firm’s net profit after income tax expanded to $8.6 million in the first quarter of this year, compared to a loss of $5.2 million in the previous quarter, the report showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Shares of Iris Energy closed up 11.78% on Monday and have risen 85% so far this year, according to Google Finance.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>