<p>Bitcoin long-term holders, who had paused profit-taking since early May, appear to have begun selling off their holdings again, according to Bitfinex analysts.</p>\r\n<p>"Long-term holders of bitcoin are resuming their sales, and continued high levels of profit realization by long-term holders means the near-term outlook for bitcoin is vulnerable." Bitfinex analysts said.</p>\r\n<p>According to Monday’s Bitfinex Alpha report, the long-term holder spent output profit ratio indicates that this group, which had previously been realizing profits at prices above the last cycle’s all-time high, is now taking profits again.</p>\r\n<p>"Data indicates that long-term holders, who started realizing profits at prices higher than the $69,000 previous cycle high in Q2 2024, have begun to realize profits on their spot holdings again, albeit at a lower scale now. This is despite the fact that bitcoin's price is currently trading below that peak," analysts said.</p>\r\n<p>According to CryptoQuant data cited by Bitfinex analysts, the long-term holder output profit ratio is now at 2.7, marking the highest point since CryptoQuant began collecting data for this metric. According to a CryptoQuant chart, when this metric rises above the underlying price of bitcoin, it often precedes a drop in the digital asset's value.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_303142"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-303142 size-large" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/07/Screenshot-2024-07-02-at-13.03.01-e1719922616556-1200x675.png" alt="" width="1200" height="675" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The bitcoin long-term holder profit ratio has risen to a multi-year high. Image: CryptoQuant</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>The Bitfinex Alpha report added that profit realization is expected in a bull market, but that “the magnitude of this activity raises concerns.” The analysts said more long-term holder profit-taking could exert significant near-term downward pressure on bitcoin’s price, potentially extending the current decline and impacting the bull market in the mid-term.</p>\r\n<p>Beyond this, bitcoin could face sell-side pressure this month due to the commencement of repayments in bitcoin and bitcoin cash to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301454/bitcoin-price-drops-as-investors-sell-the-news-on-mt-gox-repayment-announcement-analyst-says">Mt. Gox</a> creditors. More than $9.4 billion worth of recovered bitcoin is owed to approximately 127,000 creditors of Mt. Gox, who have been waiting for over 10 years to receive their funds.</p>\r\n<h2>Potential downward pressure on price</h2>\r\n<p>According to JPMorgan <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302217/jpmorgan-mt-gox-bitcoin">analysts</a>, these creditors are expected to sell part of their bitcoin receivables, initially putting pressure on the market, but with the potential for a recovery from August onwards.</p>\r\n<p>Another point of sell-pressure could potentially arise from the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/303102/german-government-bitcoin-coinbase-bitstamp-kraken-arkham">German government’s</a> recent movement of its seized bitcoin to crypto exchanges Coinbase, Bitstamp, and Kraken.</p>\r\n<p>However, the Bitfinex analysts noted that support for bitcoin is being provided by a decrease in miner sell-offs and net inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. recorded a total daily net <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/303045/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-report-130-million-in-net-inflows">inflow</a> of $129.45 million on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>The Bitfinex report also cited increased optimism for risk assets as a whole, with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297800/bitcoin-trades-flat-as-us-core-pce-inflation-remains-steady-as-expected">Personal Consumption Expenditures Index</a> (PCE), coming in unchanged in May, suggesting that inflation is now only slightly above the Fed’s two percent target.</p>\r\n<p>The largest digital asset by market cap was changing hands at around $62,644 at the time of writing, having traded flat in the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block’s price page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 