Crypto AI smart ring startup CUDIS integrates World App to verify biometric data

The blockchain-based fitness ring developer CUDIS has integrated the World App, an app that connects to the cryptocurrency project previously known as Worldcoin, to enable users to verify and secure their biometric data.

CUDIS sells a smart ring that tracks users' health data such as heart rate and sleep schedule — think Oura, but DePIN. Like other wear-to-earn products, CUDIS rewards users with points for activities like using the hardware device or checking in with their "personalized AI fitness coach." The company has said it plans to airdrop a Solana-based token by the end of the year. It introduced an NFT series called Edamame on Magic Eden in September.

Integrating World ID, a digital passport given to users who verify they're a unique human by scanning their irises, will enable CUDIS to deliver on a number of long-planned features. For instance, allowing users to self-custody their data onchain is a step towards monetization. It will also increase data privacy.

"We create a unique set of public and private keys for each ring holder, encrypting all your biometric data with your unique key and securely storing it on the InterPlanetary File System," CUDIS CEO Edison Chen told The Block. "This decentralized storage method enhances data security and availability, protecting your data against unauthorized access. By seamlessly integrating with blockchain technology, we provide an immutable record of data transactions, ensuring transparency and trust."

In addition to verifying user biometric data through World's proof-of-human technology, CUDIS is launching a limited edition smart ring for World ID holders. The company has sold as many as 10,000 devices since May.

CUDIS raised $5 million in seed funding led by Draper Associates on Sept. 18. It also lists Saga DAO, Helium Mobile and DeGods as partners on its website.

Worldcoin rebranded to World Network on Oct. 17. The project, which aims to offer a solution to online issues like the proliferation of deepfakes and rising threat of AI agents, rewards users in the form of WRD tokens to people who submit their biometric data. World Network's lead developer is Tools for Humanity, which was co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Alex Blania.