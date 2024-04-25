<p>The team behind the iris-scanning crypto project Worldcoin wants to collaborate with tech and finance heavyweights, Bloomberg reports. </p>\r\n<p>Worldcoin's developer, Tools for Humanity, is interested in partnerships with the payments giant PayPal and the artificial intelligence firm OpenAI. However, Bloomberg <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-25/eyeball-scanning-worldcoin-project-looks-to-openai-partnership?embedded-checkout=true">adds</a> that details of the partnerships are still unclear, and no concrete plans appear to have emerged yet.</p>\r\n<p>Tools for Humanity previously <a href="https://worldcoin.org/blog/announcements/sign-in-with-worldcoin-available-okta-auth0-marketplace">partnered</a> with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237018/worldcoin-germany-okta-auth0-token">Okta</a> Inc, a cybersecurity firm, for better Worldcoin authentication services.</p>\r\n<h2>Worldcoin</h2>\r\n<p>Worldcoin scans a person's irises with an orb to create a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237647/inside-sam-altmans-worldcoin-and-its-quest-to-catalog-all-humans">catalogue</a> of digital identities and in exchange, the user receives the cryptocurrency WLD. </p>\r\n<p>WLD traded hands at $4.88 at 11:27 a.m. ET on April 25 after seeing a 4.20% price decrease in the past day. According to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248504/worldcoin-wld-usd">The Block price page</a> for the cryptocurrency, WLD has a circulating supply of 195.3 million and a market capitalization of $951.9 million. </p>\r\n<p>The project plans to release an Ethereum Layer 2 called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289420/worldcoin-to-have-its-own-layer-2-blockchain-called-world-chain">World Chain</a> in the summer of 2024. The network aims to augment user onboarding into Worldcoin. "It will be open for everyone, and verified humans will get priority blockspace over bots as well as a gas allowance for casual transactions," Worldcoin wrote at the time of the <a href="https://worldcoin.org/blog/announcements/introducing-world-chain">announcement</a>. "The network will be deeply integrated with the Worldcoin protocol to accelerate growth and leverage World ID’s Proof of Personhood. It will also be secured by Ethereum as an L2 and engineered for scalability with the Superchain ecosystem."</p>\r\n<p>However, Worldcoin is not welcomed globally. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281009/spain-bans-worldcoin-for-up-to-three-months-amid-broader-investigation">Spain</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284719/worldcoin-data-collection-portugal">Portugal</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242704/worldcoin-suspended-in-kenya-one-of-its-biggest-markets-for-sign-ups-so-far">Kenya</a> have all taken steps to block Worldcoin from scanning their citizens's irises. Still, Worldcoin's <a href="https://worldcoin.org/">website</a> touts nearly 5.1 million sign-ups across 120 countries, with over 2,000 orbs manufactured. </p>\r\n<p>Tools for Humanity's chairman and co-founder Sam Altman is also the <a href="https://openai.com/blog/introducing-openai">co-chair</a> of OpenAI, developer of the popular generative AI ChatGPT. </p>\r\n<p>Tools for Humanity, PayPal and OpenAI did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>