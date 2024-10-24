Aptos Foundation partners with crypto-AI startup to build Move programming language tools

The Aptos Foundation is collaborating with decentralized artificial intelligence platform FLock.io to spin up AI tools that will make coding in the blockchain’s bespoke programming language Move easier.

FLock.io has developed a specialized large language model tuned specifically for Move on the Aptos network. Preliminary tests against state-of-the-art models like ChatGPT-4o have shown FLock.io's LLM outperforming in generating Move-specific code, with significant improvements in code accuracy and readability.

Since the start of the “AI era,” developers have been turning to chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude to improve their code-writing abilities. It’s become fairly roat to hear that crypto devs are using these platforms to not only write smart contract code but also perform audits.

Aptos's resource-oriented programming language was initially created by Meta for its Diem stablecoin project (though the company was called Facebook at the time and the blockchain project Libra). It is often said to be easier to use than Ethereum’s bespoke programming language, Solidity.

However, as a relatively new programming language, it is not widely used. Bashar Lazaar, head of grants and ecosystem at Aptos Foundation, said Move’s “adoption could be daunting without the right tools.” Move is also used by rival smart contract-focused networks Sui and Movement.

“By focusing on Move, we're not just enhancing a programming language; we're empowering developers with tools that make complex blockchain operations simpler, more secure, and more efficient,” FLock.io CEO Jiahao Sun said.