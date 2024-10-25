Crypto data tracking platform Arkham adds support for Solana

The crypto data tracking platform Arkham Intelligence added support for Solana onchain data.

Arkham now lets users trace large fund movements from certain wallets, obtain real-time trade alerts, track their own trading progress on-chain and see information about the top Solana trader and investors, the firm wrote in a Friday social media post on X.

The move allows users to track and visualize onchain data from the fifth-largest blockchain by market capitalization. Solana comes in at $79.8 billion behind BNB's $85.7 billion and Tether's $120.1 billion market capitalizations, The Block Prices shows.

In addition, Arkham noted that individuals can track top memecoin traders, which is especially pertinent after Solana became the go-to blockchain for new memecoin launches and their trading volume this year. The Global Markets Crypto Intelligence (GMCI) index for memecoins, tracking the top memecoin market capitalizations, sits at 268.92 after falling 3.83% in the past day.

The Solana blockchain's native token SOL traded at $171.81, seeing a 2.61% decrease in the past 24 hours, as of 1:17 p.m. ET (17:17 UTC), according to The Block Prices.

The Block reached out to Arkham as well as the Solana Foundation, which oversees the development of the Solana blockchain, for comment.