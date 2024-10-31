Coinbase pledges $25 million to Fairshake PAC for pro-crypto candidates in 2026 midterms

Coinbase has pledged an additional $25 million donation to super political action committee Fairshake to support pro-crypto candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The crypto exchange, which has made multiple donations to Fairshake for the current election cycle, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that the company is committed to “helping Fairshake and its affiliates remain a force in the next election cycle by committing another $25 million to their efforts.”

“The stakes are too high for us to stand on the sidelines,” Coinbase said. “If we can disrupt the destructive efforts of anti-crypto politicians in DC during the tumult of a presidential election, imagine the strides we can make ahead of the Midterm elections.”

Fairshake, which has raised over $200 million for the current election cycle, has gained funding from major crypto companies and investment firms, including Ripple and a16z. While super PACs are not allowed to donate money directly to political candidates, Fairshake has run ads against anti-crypto candidates, with California senate candidate Katie Porter — who lost her primary — as a notable example.

“We get the U.S. election results in six days, and no matter how you slice it, it will be the most pro-crypto congress ever,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a post on X. “But we're not slowing down post-election…The crypto voter is already a force to be reckoned with, but it will continue to grow.”