<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase donated $25 million to the pro-crypto federal super political action committee Fairshake to bolster pro-crypto candidates in this year’s elections.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We, along with others in the industry, have helped fund Fairshake SuperPAC to help elect pro-crypto candidates, and defend the rights of our customers,” the crypto exchange said.</span></p>\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-3" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="f76f5527-a7d8-4f56-842d-f1c68acbb910">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Coinbase aims to achieve regulatory clarity for cryptocurrency, according to a blog post on Monday. Due to what they view as the slow and bipartisan nature of U.S. politics, Coinbase sees the best approach as to "elect pro-crypto candidates on both sides of the aisle and vote anti-crypto candidates out of office."</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company also emphasized that support for candidates will not benefit one party over another, stating that crypto ownership is distributed more or less equally along party lines.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase pointed out that it will support the grassroots organization </span><a href="http://standwithcrypto.org"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Standwithcrypto.org</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which has already amassed nearly 1 million signatures and has listed out key races and candidates who support pro-crypto legislation. As a super PAC, Fairshake cannot donate funds directly to political candidates but can run ads for their benefit. In one notable example, Fairshake </span><a href="https://x.com/AdImpact_Pol/status/1757420752645566823"><span style="font-weight: 400;">released an ad</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> against California senate candidate Katie Porter.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The donation comes just a week after </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297258/ripple-25-million-to-fairshake"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ripple</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and crypto venture firm a16z each </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297658/a16z-crypto-donates-additional-25-million-to-pro-crypto-super-pac-fairshake"><span style="font-weight: 400;">donated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> $25 million to the PAC, significantly bolstering the organization's war chest. Fairshake has now </span><a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/coinbase-ceo-says-company-donated-25m-vote-anti-crypto-politicians-out-congress"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> taken in around $160 million in funds, which makes it amongst the best-funded super PACs in the country, according to data from </span><a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/outside-spending/super_pacs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Open Secrets</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cryptocurrency has emerged as a key issue in this year’s presidential election, with former U.S. President Donald Trump </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295810/trump-campaign-to-accept-crypto-donations-including-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu"><span style="font-weight: 400;">accepting</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> campaign donations in crypto for his re-election campaign and vowing to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296779/donald-trump-pledges-to-free-ross-ulbricht-stop-cbdcs-and-support-self-custody-in-speech-to-libertarian-convention"><span style="font-weight: 400;">protect</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> self-custody. The Biden campaign, meanwhile, has begun </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297504/biden-campaign-shifts-crypto-stance-engages-crypto-industry-presidential-elections-2024"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reaching out</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to crypto industry players for guidance on the crypto community and policy decisions.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. 