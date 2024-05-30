<p>The web3-focused crypto venture firm a16z Crypto has donated an additional $25 million to the pro-crypto federal super political action committee (PAC) Fairshake. </p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">A16z Crypto Founder and Managing Partner Chris Dixon <a href="https://x.com/cdixon/status/1796203749171765483">announced</a> the new donation Thursday on the social media platform X, noting the additional contribution brings the firm's total giving to Fairshake "and related entities" to $47 million. </span></p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"This contribution along with others from the industry will be used to further Fairshake’s mission of supporting candidates from both sides of the aisle to promote American entrepreneurs and recognize the need for clear rules of the road for digital assets," Dixon wrote. "As an industry, we need to keep up the momentum and show that the U.S. can lead in creating the next wave of blockchain innovation."</span></p>\r\n<p>Fairshake supports political candidates and other regulatory endeavors to provide clearer legal frameworks for blockchain technology in the United States. </p>\r\n<h2>Fairshake contributions</h2>\r\n<p>A16z Crypto's donation to Fairshake follows numerous other crypto firm contributions to the super PAC. On May 29, Ripple donated an additional $25 million to Fairshake after first donating <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297258/ripple-25-million-to-fairshake">$25 million</a> to the committee in 2023. </p>\r\n<p>By the end of last year, Fairshake had amassed $78 million in donations from crypto industry leaders such as Coinbase and its CEO Brian Armstrong, Jump Crypto, Paradigm, Messari, Kraken, Framework Ventures, Circle and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278315/fairshake-winklevoss-donation">Gemini</a> co-founders Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a December 2023 <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-and-blockchain-leaders-amass-78-million-for-fairshake-super-pac-and-its-affiliates-to-support-pro-innovation-and-pro-crypto-leadership-going-into-2024-congressional-elections-302017443.html">release</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"Fairshake and its affiliates remain steadfast in their mission to support leaders who champion the interests of progressive innovation, including blockchain technology and the crypto industry, through independent advertising efforts," the super PAC wrote in its press release. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>