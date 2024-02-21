Super political action committee Fairshake — which supports political leaders that endorse blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies — has received a total of $4.9 million in funding from Gemini cofounders Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss.

Bloomberg first reported the news, citing federal filings that show the brothers donated $2.45 million each.

The filings also indicate that Fairshake had $72.8 million in cash on hand at the time of their reporting.

The Winklevoss' initial involvement in Fairshake was first announced on Dec. 18, 2023. The twins sit alongside Andreessen Horowitz, ARK Invest, Circle, Ripple Labs, Coinbase, Payward, Electric Capital Partners, Blockchain Capital, Jump Crypto and others as funders of the super PAC — which has raised over $85 million to date, making it one of the largest pro-crypto campaign financers.

Fairshake's highest-profile political play thus far has been its opposition to anti-crypto California Senate candidate Katie Porter.

The 2024 election in the United States will occur in November of this year.