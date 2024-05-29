<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ripple announced today its $25 million contribution to federal super political action committee (PAC) Fairshake, in support of pro-crypto political candidates during the 2024 U.S. elections. The donation comes in addition to the $25 million contribution Ripple made to Fairshake last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The Securities and Exchange Commission’s approach of trying to regulate crypto by enforcement has failed,” Ripple said in a Wednesday statement. “The time for the U.S. to act is now. </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295911/ripple-clo-gary-gensler-struggling-liability"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ripple</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is proud to invest in this effort and contribute to shaping a positive regulatory landscape in the U.S.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The blockchain solutions company added that the 2024 elections will be the “most consequential” in the history of crypto that will impact the forthcoming financial and technological innovation. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Ripple will not — and the crypto industry should not — keep quiet while unelected regulators actively seek to impede innovation and economic growth that millions of Americans utilize,” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in the statement. “The crypto industry intends to remain heavily invested in this effort until we see meaningful change."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ripple has been </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293317/sec-argues-2-billion-penalty-against-ripple-is-needed-slams-10-million-counterproposal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">battling SEC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in court for years after the regulatory agency accused the company of raising $1.3 billion through the sale of XRP, which it saw as an unregistered security.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Crypto agenda</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cryptocurrency has become one of the key issues in the upcoming U.S. election, with the crypto industry and communities pushing for a more crypto-friendly administration. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296773/donald-trump-once-a-bitcoin-skeptic-declares-support-for-crypto-in-truth-social-post"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Donald Trump</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> has embraced crypto, declaring that he is “very positive and open-minded” to crypto companies. Last week, Trump started to accept campaign donations in crypto. In support of Trump, U.S. </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296349/sen-lummis-echoes-trump-notes-plan-to-build-a-pro-crypto-army-in-congress"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Senator Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, said that she is building a pro-crypto coalition within Congress.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">More than one-fifth of voters in several swing states, including Michigan, Ohio and Montana, said that they will pay attention to candidates’ crypto stances, according to a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292736/over-20-of-voters-in-swing-states-consider-crypto-a-key-issue-in-us-elections-survey"><span style="font-weight: 400;">poll from DCG</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier this month.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>