<p>Pro-crypto United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., intends to build a crypto-positive coalition among U.S. lawmakers, borrowing phrasing from former U.S. president Donald Trump. </p>
<p>"We are building a pro-crypto army in Congress," Lummis <a href="https://x.com/SenLummis/status/1793654641974288558">wrote</a> on the social media platform X Thursday. </p>
<p>Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump previously stated that his campaign intends to build a "crypto army" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.</p>
<p>"Biden surrogate Elizabeth Warren said in an attack on cryptocurrency that she was building an 'anti-crypto army' to restrict Americans' right to make their own financial choices," the Trump campaign wrote in a May 21 <a href="https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/bc422399-088b-49a0-a39b-c094fad4daf8">release</a>. "MAGA supporters, now with a new cryptocurrency option, will build a crypto army moving the campaign to victory on November 5th!"</p>
<p>Trump stated that he would <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295810/trump-campaign-to-accept-crypto-donations-including-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu">accept</a> cryptocurrency donations, including bitcoin, ether, solana, dogecoin and shiba inu. Trump also released an NFT collection of 45,000 digital collectibles costing $99 per token in April 2023, though <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288051/original-trump-nft-collection-trading-volume-plunges-99-in-past-30-days-ahead-of-criminal-trial">trading for the collection fell</a> ahead of Trump's criminal trial in April 2024, The Block previously reported.</p>