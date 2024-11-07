Ethereum developers roll out Mekong testnet to trial next year's Pectra upgrade

Ethereum developers have introduced a temporary test network named Mekong for the Pectra upgrade. The testnet aims to trial specific code changes before deploying them on other public testnets and, ultimately, the mainnet.

According to a blog post from the Ethereum core developers, the testnet aims to explore the impact of these changes. Although the testnet will operate briefly, it is considered feature-complete for Pectra with all proposed EIPs, the post stated. “We may see some minor spec changes or smaller EIPs, but the features included here will make it into existing public testnets and finally the Ethereum mainnet,” the developers noted.

Initially, the Pectra upgrade was set to incorporate 20 Ethereum Improvement Proposals, but this number has been scaled down to about eight. These modifications focus on improving user experience and network efficiency when launched on the mainnet through Pectra.

The main changes being tested include improving user experience in crypto wallets and account abstraction, increasing the maximum validator stake limit from 32 to 2,048 ETH, updating deposit and exit mechanisms, among others.

The core developers described Mekong as a “playground” for wallet developers to test new user experience changes and for stakers to familiarize themselves with the proposed code changes and features.

The features successfully tested on Mekong are expected to progress to Ethereum’s public testnets like Sepolia and the expected mainnet in the first half of 2025.