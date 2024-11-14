Solana powers 89% of new token launches as memecoin craze continues to fuel network activity

While Bitcoin captures headlines with new price milestones, Solana continues to dominate new token activity, with 89% of new tokens choosing to launch on the network.

This surge in activity comes as the network processes roughly 41 million non-vote transactions, highlighting sustained user engagement.

Last week, 181,000 new tokens appeared on DEXs, with a major driver of activity being memecoin launches on platforms like pump.fun. Launch platforms like pump.fun have created efficient infrastructure for token deployment.

Despite the high volume of launches, only about 1% of these tokens are successfully listed on Raydium. Solana's ability to handle high transaction volumes without significant fee increases supports continued activity.

Established memecoins have emerged as top performers over the last week, second only to major Layer 1 tokens such as ETH and SOL. The trend suggests market participants maintain an appetite for high-risk, high-reward opportunities despite the resurgence of enthusiasm for regulated products like the Bitcoin ETFs.

As the broader crypto market responds to the U.S. election results and Bitcoin's new all-time highs, we’re watching to see if this will steal attention away from memecoins. The contrast between institutional capital flowing into Bitcoin ETFs and retail interest in Solana's memecoin ecosystem highlights the market's broad appeal.

Looking ahead, Solana's position as the preferred platform for new token launches appears secure in the near term, supported by its technical advantages such as lower fees and quicker transaction times. However, the high failure rate of new tokens serves as a reminder of the speculative nature of this activity.

This is an excerpt from The Block's Data & Insights newsletter. Dig into the numbers making up the industry's most thought-provoking trends.